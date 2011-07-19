Tabs: Mötley Crüe "Afraid"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Artist: Motley Crue
Song: "Afraid"
Album: Generation Swine
Intro)
e|--------------------------------------------------------------|
b|--------------------------------------------------------------|
g|--------------------------------------------------------------|
d|--------------------------------------------------------------|
a|-8-8-8-8-8-8-8-----------------------------8-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7|
e|---------------6-6-6-6-6-6-6-6-8-8-8-8-8-8--------------------|
(Interlude)
e|------------------------------|
b|------------------------------|
g|-7-7-7-7-7-3-5--5-5-5-5-5-5-5-|
d|-7-7-7-7-7-3-5--5-5-5-5-5-5-5-|
a|-5-5-5-5-5-1-3--3-3-3-3-3-3-3-|
e|------------------------------|
(Chorus)
e|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
b|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
g|-7--7--7--7--7--7--7--7--10-10-10-10-10-10-10-10-5--5--5--5--5--5--5--5-|
d|-7--7--7--7--7--7--7--7--10-10-10-10-10-10-10-10-5--5--5--5--5--5--5--5-|
a|-5--5--5--5--5--5--5--5--8--8--8--8--8--8--8--8--3--3--3--3--3--3--3--3-|
e|-5--5--5--5--5--5--5--5--8--8--8--8--8--8--8--8--3--3--3--3--3--3--3--3-|
e|-------------------------|
b|-------------------------|
g|-12-12-12-12-12-12-12-12-|
d|-12-12-12-12-12-12-12-12-|
a|-10-10-10-10-10-10-10-10-|
e|-10-10-10-10-10-10-10-10-|
(Outro)
e|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
b|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
g|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
d|-11-(11)/12--------12----(12)\------------11-(11)/12--------12----(12)\-|
a|-11-(11)/12--12-------12-(12)\------------11-(11)/12--12-------12-(12)\-|
e|-9--(9)-/10-----10-------(10)\------------9--(11)/12-----10-------(12)\-|
e|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
b|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
g|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
d|-8----------------------------------------11-(11)/12--------12----(12)\-|
a|-6--------------------------10------------11-(11)/12--12-------12-(12)\-|
e|----------------------------8-------------9--(11)/12-----10-------(12)\-|
e|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
b|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
g|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
d|-11-(11)/12--------12----(12)\------------11-(11)/12--------12----(12)\-|
a|-11-(11)/12--12-------12-(12)\------------11-(11)/12--12-------12-(12)\-|
e|-9--(11)/12-----10-------(12)\------------9--(11)/12-----10-------(12)\-|
e|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
b|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
g|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
d|-8----------------------------------------11-(11)/12--------12----(12)\-|
a|-6--------------------------10------------11-(11)/12--12-------12-(12)\-|
e|----------------------------8-------------9--(11)/12-----10-------(12)\-|
e|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
b|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
g|------------------------------------------------------------------------|
d|-11-(11)/12--------12----(12)\------------11-(11)/12--------12----(12)\-|
a|-11-(11)/12--12-------12-(12)\------------11-(11)/12--12-------12-(12)\-|
e|-9--(11)/12-----10-------(12)\------------9--(11)/12-----10-------(12)\-|