Tabs: Mötley Crüe "Afraid"

Artist: Motley Crue

Song: "Afraid"

Album: Generation Swine

Intro)

e|--------------------------------------------------------------|

b|--------------------------------------------------------------|

g|--------------------------------------------------------------|

d|--------------------------------------------------------------|

a|-8-8-8-8-8-8-8-----------------------------8-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7-7|

e|---------------6-6-6-6-6-6-6-6-8-8-8-8-8-8--------------------|

(Interlude)

e|------------------------------|

b|------------------------------|

g|-7-7-7-7-7-3-5--5-5-5-5-5-5-5-|

d|-7-7-7-7-7-3-5--5-5-5-5-5-5-5-|

a|-5-5-5-5-5-1-3--3-3-3-3-3-3-3-|

e|------------------------------|

(Chorus)

e|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

b|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

g|-7--7--7--7--7--7--7--7--10-10-10-10-10-10-10-10-5--5--5--5--5--5--5--5-|

d|-7--7--7--7--7--7--7--7--10-10-10-10-10-10-10-10-5--5--5--5--5--5--5--5-|

a|-5--5--5--5--5--5--5--5--8--8--8--8--8--8--8--8--3--3--3--3--3--3--3--3-|

e|-5--5--5--5--5--5--5--5--8--8--8--8--8--8--8--8--3--3--3--3--3--3--3--3-|

e|-------------------------|

b|-------------------------|

g|-12-12-12-12-12-12-12-12-|

d|-12-12-12-12-12-12-12-12-|

a|-10-10-10-10-10-10-10-10-|

e|-10-10-10-10-10-10-10-10-|

(Outro)

e|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

b|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

g|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

d|-11-(11)/12--------12----(12)\------------11-(11)/12--------12----(12)\-|

a|-11-(11)/12--12-------12-(12)\------------11-(11)/12--12-------12-(12)\-|

e|-9--(9)-/10-----10-------(10)\------------9--(11)/12-----10-------(12)\-|

e|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

b|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

g|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

d|-8----------------------------------------11-(11)/12--------12----(12)\-|

a|-6--------------------------10------------11-(11)/12--12-------12-(12)\-|

e|----------------------------8-------------9--(11)/12-----10-------(12)\-|

e|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

b|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

g|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

d|-11-(11)/12--------12----(12)\------------11-(11)/12--------12----(12)\-|

a|-11-(11)/12--12-------12-(12)\------------11-(11)/12--12-------12-(12)\-|

e|-9--(11)/12-----10-------(12)\------------9--(11)/12-----10-------(12)\-|

e|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

b|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

g|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

d|-8----------------------------------------11-(11)/12--------12----(12)\-|

a|-6--------------------------10------------11-(11)/12--12-------12-(12)\-|

e|----------------------------8-------------9--(11)/12-----10-------(12)\-|

e|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

b|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

g|------------------------------------------------------------------------|

d|-11-(11)/12--------12----(12)\------------11-(11)/12--------12----(12)\-|

a|-11-(11)/12--12-------12-(12)\------------11-(11)/12--12-------12-(12)\-|

e|-9--(11)/12-----10-------(12)\------------9--(11)/12-----10-------(12)\-|