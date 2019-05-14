Guitar instructor Paul Davids—someone we've featured on this site many times over the years—recently uploaded a new video in which he details a nifty trick that can really help you master arpeggios.

According to Davids, this method—which he refers to as the "diagonal" arpeggio trick—can help you fluidly play arpeggios all over the neck, and help expand the scope of your solos in turn.

You can check out the video, and see for yourself, above.

You can find this video and much more on Paul’s YouTube channel.