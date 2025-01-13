TrueFire launches its free 10-week guitar Boot Camp today – and you don’t even need to provide credit card details to sign up

There’s no such thing as something for nothing these days – unless you’re signing up for TrueFire’s 10-week guitar Boot Camp that launched today. Yes, that’s right, one of our favorite online guitar lessons platforms TrueFire is offering all players access to a free 10-week, instructor-led guitar bootcamp that should transform your playing. What’s the catch? No catch – TrueFire doesn’t even want your credit card details. Simply sign up, show up to your lessons and, if you’re doing it right, your playing skills will develop before your very eyes.

With weekly lessons and tutor feedback all part of the deal, we can't see any reason not to sign up. On the Boot Camp, TrueFire tells us, “the lessons will be a mix of on-demand video lessons, live Zoom sessions, moderated homework feedback and community interaction – all guided by world-class educators”.

TrueFire 10-week boot camp: Sign up for FREE

Kickstart 2025 with access to 10 weeks of world class, curated guitar lessons, presented on TrueFire’s highly-rated platform. You’ll even get feedback on your progress from expert tutors and follow-up material to work on even once the Boot Camp is over. No credit card details required!

The course has been pieced together by focusing on the most requested guitar subjects and the key areas that players need to master. TrueFire continues, “[Boot Camp attendees] will learn goal setting and practice habits, chord vocabulary and fretboard navigation, rhythm and timing, chord progressions, scales, soloing strategies, song learning and memorization, style explorations, improvisation and rhythm, and performance.”

Each week will begin with an instructor-led video introducing the theme, techniques, and goals for the days ahead, followed by an in-depth video lesson that dives deeper into the theme of the week. You’ll have homework to complete to really immerse you in the topic, too. You can choose from three skill-level-specific homework assignments designed to reinforce the week’s lessons and help you progress at your own pace.

🎸 TrueFire's Guitar Bootcamp - FREE 10-Week Instructor-Led Journey to Unlock Your Guitar Potential - YouTube Watch On

It’s not a one-sided ballgame, though. Each week you can upload your completed assignments to the group thread for constructive feedback, collaboration, and insights from fellow students and the instructor themselves. This is the sort of interaction and feedback you would usually pay top dollar for.

You’ll also have the opportunity to attend a weekly live Zoom session to ask questions, clarify concepts, and explore new ideas. This session will also be recorded in case you can’t make it.

And once it’s all done and dusted, not only should you see improvement in your playing, but there will be follow-up materials to download and keep you working on the valuable skills you’ve learned.

If you like what you experience in the free 10-week course, TrueFire is currently offering a full year subscription for only $99. That’s just $8.25 per month for full access to a platform that boasts over 80,000 online lessons.