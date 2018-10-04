Subscribe to Guitar World from just $14.95 a year

Since 1980, Guitar World has brought guitarists the best in-depth interviews with great players, along with exclusive lessons, informative gear reviews and insightful columns that help guitarists grow and excel on their instrument.
These are among the reasons Guitar World is the world’s best-selling magazine for musicians.
What's more, you can now get 12 issues from just $14.95, so there's no excuse not to get the world's greatest guitar magazine delivered direct to your door.
Every issue of Guitar World magazine offers broad-ranging interviews that cover technique, instruments and lifestyles as well as Guitar World’s instructional lessons. Professionals and beginners alike turn to Guitar World for top-flight coverage of their favorite artist, from rock titans like Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page to contemporary stars like the Kings of Leon.
Why subscribe?
- You want to be on the cutting edge. Of course we cover the legends, the icons and the greats, but GW also keeps you clued into the current - and the next - generation of guitar heroes.
- You want to learn. Whether it's a matter of "How do I play mutant pentatonics?" or "How did Chris Cornell get that amazing tone?" - we've got you covered!
- You love new gear. Every issue includes at least five gear reviews, plus news about the latest and greatest guitars, pedals and amps.
- You enjoy playing songs note for note. Every issue includes the guitar and bass transcriptions for three songs - and we take song requests from our readers!