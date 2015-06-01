Trending

Guitar World Rounds Up 15 of the Tastiest Seven- and Eight-String Guitars on the Market Today

Today—in the photo gallery below—we bring you "Sweet and Low: A Roundup of 15 of the Tastiest Seven- and Eight-String Axes on the Market Today," a gear feature that appears in the all-new July 2015 issue of Guitar Worldmagazine.

We've made sure to include models for every guitarist's budget, not to mention a wide assortment of manufacturers.

Note that these guitars are presented in no particular order.

Remember you can click on each photo to take a closer look!

For more information about these guitars, check out:

Schecter Banshee Elite 8
Schecter Hellraiser Passive 7
Epiphone Ltd. Ed. Matt Heafy Les Paul Custom-7
Jackson X Series SLATHXQ 3-8
Jackson X Series SLATXM 3-7
PRS Guitars SE Custom 24 7-String
Caparison TAT Special 7
Caparison Brocken 8 FX
ESP LTD FRX-407
ESP LTD H-408B FM
Carvin/Kiesel SCB7
Carvin/Kiesel Vader Series V8
Ernie Ball/Music Man John Petrucci Artisan Majesty
Sterling By Music Man JP170D-RRB
Ibanez RG Prestige RG852MPB-GFB

For more about the new July 2015 issue of GW, head to the Guitar World Online Store now.

Top photo: Damian Fanelli (ESP LTD FRX-407 in Snow White); other photos supplied by the manufacturers

