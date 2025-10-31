Holiday 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more
Starring Larry McCray, Tesla's Frank Hannon, Chris Buck, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, Joe Bonamassa and a thumbnail with Prince on it
Hello, Guitar World magazine people!
These videos represent the bonus content for the beloved and charming Holiday 2025 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one about the greatest new gear of the 21st century. Yeah, you read that right.
For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including John Mayer, Craig Chaquico, Paul Reed Smith, Wolfgang Van Halen, Steve Vai, Jim Root, Roger McGuinn, Kim Deal and Spiro Dussias), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting November 4, 2025) on newsstands.
Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.
This month's bonus videos
While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ, one of which stars Tesla man Frank Hannon, who visited GW in October. Enjoy!
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.