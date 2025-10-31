Holiday 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Hello, Guitar World magazine people!



These videos represent the bonus content for the beloved and charming Holiday 2025 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one about the greatest new gear of the 21st century. Yeah, you read that right.



For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including John Mayer, Craig Chaquico, Paul Reed Smith, Wolfgang Van Halen, Steve Vai, Jim Root, Roger McGuinn, Kim Deal and Spiro Dussias), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting November 4, 2025) on newsstands.



Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.

Jared James Nichols: Expressive string bending - YouTube Watch On

Michigan master Larry McCray's life-changing blues technique - YouTube Watch On

Cory Wong: Effective guitar and keyboard arranging - YouTube Watch On

Charlie Starr: The joys open G tuning - YouTube Watch On

Joe Bonamassa: How to craft “heavy” riffs - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ, one of which stars Tesla man Frank Hannon, who visited GW in October. Enjoy!

Dave Kushner went to school with Slash. Now he wants to school you. - YouTube Watch On

INSANELY affordable Gretsch guitars: 2025 Jet collection first look - YouTube Watch On

Chris Buck Rig Reveal! - YouTube Watch On

Eddie Van Halen and Jimmy Page on the same song?! Dweezil Zappa at Guitar Summit 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The revelations of Frank Hannon: Tesla, tour stories, and the art of playing "contemplatively" - YouTube Watch On