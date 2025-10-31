Holiday 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Starring Larry McCray, Tesla's Frank Hannon, Chris Buck, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, Joe Bonamassa and a thumbnail with Prince on it

The greatest guitar gear of the 21st century (holiday 2025)
Hello, Guitar World magazine people!

These videos represent the bonus content for the beloved and charming Holiday 2025 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one about the greatest new gear of the 21st century. Yeah, you read that right.

For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including John Mayer, Craig Chaquico, Paul Reed Smith, Wolfgang Van Halen, Steve Vai, Jim Root, Roger McGuinn, Kim Deal and Spiro Dussias), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting November 4, 2025) on newsstands.

Jared James Nichols: Expressive string bending - YouTube Jared James Nichols: Expressive string bending - YouTube
Michigan master Larry McCray's life-changing blues technique - YouTube Michigan master Larry McCray's life-changing blues technique - YouTube
Cory Wong: Effective guitar and keyboard arranging - YouTube Cory Wong: Effective guitar and keyboard arranging - YouTube
Charlie Starr: The joys open G tuning - YouTube Charlie Starr: The joys open G tuning - YouTube
Joe Bonamassa: How to craft “heavy” riffs - YouTube Joe Bonamassa: How to craft “heavy” riffs - YouTube
This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ, one of which stars Tesla man Frank Hannon, who visited GW in October. Enjoy!

Dave Kushner went to school with Slash. Now he wants to school you. - YouTube Dave Kushner went to school with Slash. Now he wants to school you. - YouTube
INSANELY affordable Gretsch guitars: 2025 Jet collection first look - YouTube INSANELY affordable Gretsch guitars: 2025 Jet collection first look - YouTube
Chris Buck Rig Reveal! - YouTube Chris Buck Rig Reveal! - YouTube
Eddie Van Halen and Jimmy Page on the same song?! Dweezil Zappa at Guitar Summit 2025 - YouTube Eddie Van Halen and Jimmy Page on the same song?! Dweezil Zappa at Guitar Summit 2025 - YouTube
The revelations of Frank Hannon: Tesla, tour stories, and the art of playing "contemplatively" - YouTube The revelations of Frank Hannon: Tesla, tour stories, and the art of playing
Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.

