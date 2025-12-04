January 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Hello, Guitar World people!



These zany videos represent the bonus content for the dashing and eternally magnetic January 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one about the biggest, best and wildest guitar-centric news and happenings of that thing some of us like to call 2025.



For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including Ace Frehley, Nuno Bettencourt and millions more), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting December 2, 2025) on newsstands.



Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.

Joe Bonamassa January column video - YouTube Watch On

Charlie Starr January column video - YouTube Watch On

Jared James Nichols January column video - YouTube Watch On

Cory Wong January column video - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ starring Tommy Emmanuel, Mike Keneally, Thomas McRocklin, the Halestorm gang and more. Enjoy!

Zappa, Vai, Satch, & Mike Keneally! The Guitar World interview - YouTube Watch On

Tommy Emmanuel's Advice for Guitarists (Why Tuning Matters) - YouTube Watch On

He Was a Guitar God at 8. Then He Disappeared - YouTube Watch On

The Halestorm Interview: Ozzy's last show, influences, the greatest guitar shapes, and more - YouTube Watch On

Tube Screamer Showdown with Totally Wicked Audio - YouTube Watch On