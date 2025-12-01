Cyber Monday guitar deals 2025 LIVE: all of today's biggest savings at Sweetwater, Guitar Center, Fender, Amazon and more
I'm rounding up all the hottest guitar, amp, pedal and accessory deals in the Cyber Monday sales. Stick with me for all of the biggest news, savings, tips and tricks for getting more for less
The Cyber Monday guitar deals are LIVE. And that means you still have time to save on a new guitar or amp, pick up a first instrument for a child or partner, try a new pedal for less, or simply stock up on strings.
If you didn't commit to a purchase on Friday or over the weekend, today is the time to make a final call as prices are likely to shoot up after today.
But who can you turn to to find the deals that actually count? Why, your buddies from Guitar World, who are scouring the discounts on guitar gear from all corners of the web, and sharing the very best right here, updated throughout the day.
If you want to kick off the shopping spree right away, Sweetwater has discounts of up to 80% off on over 5,000 products. Over at Guitar Center, they’re offering up to 40% off in their official Cyber Monday sale, alongside a 15% off coupon on eligible items when you spend over $199. And if you're in the UK or Europe, Thomann's Cyber Week sale ends today, bit it promises money off signature models, Harley Benton, and more.
Though some deals have sold out, many more are still arriving, and we'll keep updating this live hub around the clock with the best Cyber Monday guitar deals, plus our own advice, shopping tips, and personal purchases. As a team, we've been covering Cyber Monday sales for many, many moons, so you can trust us to fill you in on the best savings.
Below, you’ll also find links to all the current sales, along with handpicked deals from the GW team. We’ve also organized everything by category to make your shopping experience as smooth as possible.
⚡ Cyber Monday guitar deals: Quick links
- 📈 TODAY'S MOST POPULAR
- Amazon: Cyber Monday instrument deals
- Positive Grid: Black Friday sale extended!
- Fender store: Save on Strats, Teles, and more
- Guitar Center: Up to 40% off
- Guitar Tricks:
$899$99 annual sub
- Sweetwater: Cyber Monday - up to 80% off
- Thomann: Up to 70% off Cyber Week sale
- 🇺🇸 US deals
- B&H Photo: Epic Cyber Monday deals
- IK Multimedia: Black Friday sale ending soon!
- Musician's Friend: Up to 65% sale
- Native Instruments: The Cyber Sale
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Reverb: Up to 80% off
- Universal Audio: The Holiday Sale
- Waves: Last chance CM deals
- 🇬🇧 UK deals
- Gear4Music: Cyber Monday deals are live
- Guitar Tricks:
$899$99 annual sub
- IK Multimedia: BF deals ending soon
- Native Instruments: Up to 50% off
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Positive Grid: Spark amp savings
- Reverb: Epic CM discounts
- Thomann: Up to 70% off Cyber Week sale
- Universal Audio: The Holiday Sale
- Waves: Last chance CM deals
🥇 Editors' picks
Read moreRead less▼
Boss’ Katana 50 is the new benchmark for modern practice amplifiers. It’s got more juice than a Sicilian lemon, more tone than 80s Schwarzenegger, and more versatility than Matthew McConaughey – thanks to its unbelievably-good digital modeling technology, including a Tube Logic modeling system that adds realistic valve-y feel to your chosen tone. Throw in some serious connectivity and you’ve got a beginner-friendly workhorse that’ll see you right through to thousand-cap venues. Read our 4.5-star review.