Fulltone founder allegedly posts and deletes graphic comment encouraging suicide, directed towards Michigan State Senator

Fulltone was revived earlier this year by Jackson Audio, years after brand founder Mike Fuller had became embroiled in another social media controversy

Fulltone OCD
An image that shows a Fulltone Instagram account posting a graphic comment – which seemingly tells people to commit suicide – in response to a clip published by Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow has been circulated online.

Last month, Democratic Senator McMorrow posted an Instagram Reel in response to a question submitted by a follower, which read: “I’m in a liberal state. My rights will be protected. How can I help others who aren’t so lucky.”

