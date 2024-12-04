Fulltone founder allegedly posts and deletes graphic comment encouraging suicide, directed towards Michigan State Senator

An image that shows a Fulltone Instagram account posting a graphic comment – which seemingly tells people to commit suicide – in response to a clip published by Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow has been circulated online.

Last month, Democratic Senator McMorrow posted an Instagram Reel in response to a question submitted by a follower, which read: “I’m in a liberal state. My rights will be protected. How can I help others who aren’t so lucky.”

An account associated with the boutique effects pedal firm – which appears to double as the personal profile for brand founder, Mike Fuller – replied to McMorrow’s post with: “Easy! Place large plastic bag over your head, cinch tight around your neck and count to 2025.”

McMorrow screenshotted the comment – which has since been deleted – and shared it on her Instagram stories, along with the caption: “This Tennessee-based guitar supply company advises people to kill themselves.”

It is unclear if Fuller’s comment is directed towards the person asking the question, McMorrow, or both.

The Fulltone account that posted the initial comment, ‘fulltone_music_products_llc’, is no longer used as Fulltone’s official brand account. Earlier this year, it was announced that Fulltone was to be revived by Jackson Audio, prompting the creation of a new ‘fulltoneusa’ page, which has since taken over official product promotional responsibilities.

(Image credit: Mallory McMorrow/Instagram)

Following the acquisition, though, the ‘fulltone_musical_products_llc” page has remained active, and has seemingly continued to operate largely as a personal profile for Mike Fuller. It continues to post personal gear updates and sporadic Fulltone products published, it seems, by Fuller himself.

His comments have provoked condemnation from names in the online guitar scene. The official channel for Get Offset wrote, “This is a comment Mike Fuller (allegedly) left on a Democratic Michigan state senator's Instagram post about helping people in red states. I cannot imagine having this kind of hatred in my heart.”

YouTubers Rhett Shull and R.J. Ronquillo both weighed in, condemning Fuller’s comment.

In January, Jackson Audio announced it would be bringing back Fulltone two years after the pedal firm shut down its California workshop in 2022. At the time, founder Brad Jackson said he didn’t want Fulltone to “just go away”.

Fuller was recruited as Fulltone USA’s Chief Design Officer – a position he still holds, according to the Fulltone USA website – and was given authority over the product ideas and plans that the new entity would create.

The brand refresh was launched after Fuller became embroiled in controversy following previous comments posted to social media.

In June 2020, Fuller apologized for comments he made during protests against the unlawful death of George Floyd, which triggered major backlash from guitarists, fans, and retailers.

Big names such as Mark Hoppus and Jason Isbell both condemned Fuller, while retailers including Reverb.com and Guitar Center announced they would be removing Fulltone products from their stores and websites.

Guitar World has approached both Jackson Audio and Fulltone USA for comment.