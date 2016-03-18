16-Year-Old Guitarist Tina S. Plays Megadeth's "Tornado of Souls"

Sixteen-year-old French guitarist Tina S. is back with a new video (her second of 2016), which she posted to YouTube today, March 18.

This time, Tina—who has covered everyone from Steve Vai to Eddie Van Halen to Gary Moore—tackles Megadeth's "Tornado of Souls."

As always, Tina is playing her Vigier Excalibur Custom guitar. She was taught and filmed by her guitar instructor, Renaud Louis-Servais.

Be sure to check out Tina's effortless covers of Jason Becker's "Altitudes," Van Halen's "Eruption," Vai's version of Paganini's 5th Caprice, Dream Theater's "The Best of Times" and her shred tribute to Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi.

You also might want to check out her take on Yngwie Malmsteen's "Arpeggios from Hell," which she performed and posted in 2014.

For more about Tina, check out the links above (and under RELATED ARTICLES)