Next summer's campfire nights just got better: this Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele is now only $29 at Guitar Center

Let's face it. Things are getting wintry, so that means we're still a few months away from those campfire nights with friends. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't be planning ahead to make those summery evenings the best they can be.

There's scarcely a more bankable source of good times during such occasions than a ukulele. And to save you the hassle of rushing last minute to the guitar shop on the way to the campsite this summer, we've uncovered a sweet early Cyber Monday deal to get you well ahead of the game.

Over at Guitar Center, this Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele has had $20 slashed from its price tag, meaning you can now pick it up for only $29.99.

Mitchell MU40 Soprano uke: was $49.99, now $29.99 Mitchell MU40 Soprano uke: was $49.99, now $29.99

Get ahead of the game and sort out a ukulele for those summer nights round the campfire. This mini strummer features a lindenwood body build and walnut fingerboard for price-defying sound and playability, and in this killer pre-Cyber Monday deal, you can get it for just $29.99.

Depending on your state of residence, this uke is around the same price as the case of beer you'll be buying for the camping trip, but is guaranteed to last much longer and will come with no hangover-associated side effects. And considering it usually retails at $49.99, that's a pretty hefty 40% discount. What a steal.

In terms of build, the MU40 has a bound lindenwood body and neck and a walnut fretboard which together create a warm and full tone, but with plenty of punch and brightness.

A slim neck profile means that every chord shape is easy to get to, while a satin finish means you won't have to battle with any sticky lacquer while playing. Other features include a lindenwood bridge and vintage-style tuners, which work together to ensure optimum tuning stability at all times.

While the ukulele is often associated with summer, that's not to say you can't strum a few chords at home during the winter months. After all, a bit of sonic brightness can't hurt while the days get shorter.

This ukulele is perfect for beginners and younger players with smaller hands, too, thanks to its miniature form factor and slim neck. And with an included instructional booklet, all you need to do is tune up, and you're good to go. This deal ends tomorrow, so head to Guitar Center now to secure this killer ukulele for under $30.

Head to our Cyber Monday guitar deals hub for the latest and greatest guitar-related deals.