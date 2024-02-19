5 brilliant pedals I rate as a guitar gear reviewer are on sale for Presidents’ Day, including my favorite octave pedal the Electro-Harmonix POG

There are a fair few sales to get through this Presidents’ Day, so if you haven’t got the time to scroll through hundreds of pages of deals, I’ve singled out 5 pedals I’ve personally tested that are all discounted in the Presidents’ Day sales. Three of these are on my pedalboard right now and all of them effects pedals have significant money off, making them perfect choices for the bargain-hunting guitar player.

If you're anything like me and can't stop buying guitar pedals, these suggestions will all make excellent additions to your rig. I appreciate versatility as I play across several different genres as well as doing a lot of recording work, so most of these pedals can play multiple roles, making them even better value for your hard-earned cash. Let's get stuck in...

Electro-Harmonix Nano POG: $230.40 , now $184.32

Probably the most popular octave pedal in the world, this smaller version of the Electro-Harmonix POG is a popular choice for guitarists, and I currently have one on my pedalboard. It’s a simple pedal, but the tracking is absolutely outstanding and I use it to add extra beef to rhythm guitar lines as the only guitar player in my band. It’s got a tasty $46.08 discount at Guitar Center at the moment, and well worth the money for the power it’ll add to your tone.

Line 6 HX Stomp: Was $699.99 , now $549.99

Sometimes I feel like I write and talk about my Line 6 HX Stomp a little too much, but the truth is it’s just really that good. It’s got a massive discount of $150 at Musician’s Friend in their Presidents’ Day sale, giving you awesome tones for much less. Mine plays the dual role of covering my time-based and modulation effects on my ‘board, whilst acting as a home recording rig when I’m in my home studio. It’s incredibly versatile, packed full of quality sounds, and I honestly can’t see it ever coming off my ‘board, unless Line 6 decide to release a HX Stomp 2.

Fender Dual Marine Layer Reverb: $249.99 , $149.99

I reviewed the Fender Dual Marine Layer Reverb a couple of years back and found it to be a versatile bit of kit with some excellent algorithms. With a massive $100 discount at the official Fender shop, it’s a fantastic way to add some spacious sounds to your rig for less. With three reverb types and two channels, can switch between reverb types at will, and I opted to setup a short sound on channel A with a longer one on channel B. There’s also a sustain switch, which lets you hold your reverb sound in the background and play over it, great fun whether jamming by yourself or with others.

ProCo Rat 2: Was $79.95 , now $67.96

It’s not got a massive discount to be totally honest with 15% off at Musician's Friend, but the ProCo Rat 2 is one of those pedals that every guitarist should try once – and at this price you’d be mad not to. Capable of delivering everything from overdrive to fuzz to distortion, the Rat is one of the most versatile distortion pedals ever made. I had mine paired with a Tube Screamer running into a tube amp for some ultra-saturated tones that covered a huge range of styles.

Electro-Harmonix Soul Food: $101.60, now $81.28

Another pedal that currently sits on my ‘board, the Electro-Harmonix Soul Food is a Klon clone that can be used in a variety of ways. I use mine as a clean boost just after my POG, which allows me to add some subtle yet powerful saturation, but you can also use it as an always-on clean boost, or just as a drive pedal in its own right. At Guitar Center it’s got a $20.32 discount in their Presidents’ Day sale, which is great value for an incredibly versatile overdrive pedal .

