These 5 easy upgrades will supercharge your Strat - and they're all on sale for Amazon Prime Day

If you’ve gotten frustrated with the way your guitar plays you’re not alone. It’s something most guitar players go through, and something most guitar players remedy by buying an entirely new guitar. You don’t have to be so bold though, especially if there’s something you really love about the guitar you already have.

An upgrade to your guitar costs far less than buying something brand new and allows you to address the real issue you have which is rarely the guitar as a whole. Locking tuners can help with stability when using a tremolo, a new bridge can deliver better flexibility and more stable performance, while a fresh set of guitar pickups will elevate that beginner guitar to something truly great.

Most upgrades are relatively easy to fit, and it’s one of the great things about the Stratocaster as a guitar. Whether you want to swap the pickups or change the whole neck, the Strat’s bolt-on construction makes it a great upgrade platform, allowing you to take a Squier guitar or Mexican-made Strat to a much higher standard.

We’d have never thought it from previous years, but it turns out Amazon Prime Day guitar deals are the place to be for upgrades this year, especially if you have a Fender in need of a tune-up. A wealth of parts are seeing some hefty discounts, so here's five of our favorites that will help you take your Strat to the next level.

Fender Am Pro II Strat Neck: $799.99 , now $429.37

Changing a guitar neck might seem like a huge operation, but the Fender Strat’s bolt-on design makes it much more simple than you’d think. A straight swap of Strat necks is simply a case of unscrewing the four bolts and replacing like for like. With a Squier you will need to double-check the width of the neck pocket, but on most Strats it really is that simple. For Prime Day you can get a seriously reduced Fender American Pro II Strat neck, with an absolutely ginormous $370.62 discount. Perfect to take that MIM Strat to a whole new level.

Fender Custom Fat 60s Pickups: $269.99 , $229.50

Pickups are the most powerful upgrade you can make to any guitar, completely changing the tonal profile of the instrument. Lower-priced guitars usually use cheaper pickups, so if you’re happy with the playability then it’s the natural upgrade to go for. We think these Fender Custom Shop Fat 60s Strat pickups are how a Strat should sound, and with a nice $40.49 discount for Prime Day they’re excellent value too. You’ll need to learn to solder or brush up on your skills, but soldering is something all guitarists can learn and is a useful skill to have in your locker.

Fender Vintage Strat Bridge: $197.99 , now $106

A bridge replacement can totally change the feel of your Strat, so if you’re not happy with how the trem reacts or sounds on yours, it’s an excellent way to improve it. This Fender American Vintage Strat bridge has a huge $91.99 discount for Prime Day, which is nearly half price. Installing bridges is slightly more convoluted than other upgrades, so you’ll need to check your string spacing, the depth of the bridge cavity, and make sure you’re swapping like for like, whether it’s a two-point or six-point bridge piece.

Fender Deluxe Locking Tuners: $99.99 , now $66.94

Locking tuners are one of our favorite upgrades for any guitar, but for a tremolo-equipped Stratocaster, they’re ultra-powerful. Locking tuners deliver far greater stability, allowing you to use your tremolo more heavily without having to retune constantly. It’s not as stable as a full locking tremolo system, but it’s certainly miles better than regular tuners. These Fender Deluxe Locking Tuners are staggered too, so you don’t need to use a string tree, and with a $33.05 discount for Prime Day they're awesome value for money.