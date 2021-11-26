Save $50 on the iconic Squier Classic Vibe '60s Esquire over at Sweetwater in this killer Black Friday deal

Here at Guitar World HQ, we're scouring every corner of the web to find you the best Black Friday guitar deals out there, and this one's well worthy of your attention.

Sweetwater have slashed $50 off the asking price of this Squier Classic Vibe '60s Custom Esquire – available in either Black or 3-Color Sunburst

The single-pickup Esquire is one of the rarer models in Squier's product line. After being introduced by Fender back in 1950 shortly before the Telecaster, this no-nonsense six-string has been adopted by a wide range of famous players over the years, including Jeff Beck, Syd Barrett, Joe Strummer and Steve Cropper, and now you can get your hands on this Squier recreation for just over $400.

The Esquire was introduced by Fender in 1950 and – along with its younger sibling, the Telecaster – was the first solidbody electric guitar to enter mass production. In the 70-plus years since it first graced the guitar market, little has changed in its design.

Adopted over the years by an all-star series of guitar players including Jeff Beck, Syd Barrett, Joe Strummer and Steve Cropper, the Fender Esquire is one of the most iconic guitars in history. And this Squier Classic Vibe '60s model – available in both Black or 3-Color Sunburst colorways – is a faithful recreation of that legendary design.

While it sports a simple pickup configuration – a singular single-coil in the bridge position – make no mistake, this guitar offers a wealth of available tones. Whether you're into country or rock 'n' roll, the versatility of this instrument is astounding.

In terms of controls, you've got singular volume and tone pots, as well as a selector switch which removes the tone pot from the circuit for exploring a new palette of sounds.

A vintage, three-saddle string-through bridge ensures optimum tuning and intonation stability, and remains faithful to the original Esquire's design, while a C-shape maple neck and Indian laurel fingerboard offer unparalleled playability.

Considering Fender Esquires these days regularly sell for four or even five figures, this lovingly crafted recreation is already a bargain at its usual price of $479.99.

