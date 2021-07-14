Abasi Concepts treats its futuristic Space T range to all-new finishes and stainless steel frets

Abasi Concepts – the company behind some of the most futuristic, ergonomic electric guitars currently around – has treated its celebrated range of Space T models to an array of new-for-2021 colorways.

Not only that, the brand – set up by Animals As Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi – has introduced a collection of fresh wood choices new to the catalog, which will be used for the bodies, necks and fretboards.

Build-wise, the brand’s new-look guitars boast an assortment of okume and sugar pine bodies, which aim to achieve both a lightweight playability and a bright, resonant character. Other functional appointments found in the range include roasted maple necks, and a choice of either Richlite or birdseye maple fretboards.

Abasi Concepts has pulled no punches in the aesthetic department, either, and has introduced to the fold a handful of vintage-inspired pastel colors, as well as an array of bold, modern finishes.

Lining up alongside the more eye-catching Pink Sparkle and Champagne finishes are the elegant Violinburst, Miami Blue and Black Raven tones. Other colorways in the smartly stylized collection include Sapphire Red, Arctic White and Solarbeam Yellow.

Further features found on the spec sheet include a set of Greg Koch signature Fishman Fluence pickups, tweakable via a conventional Tele-esque control layout composed of a three-way switch, master volume and master tone knob, and a Wilkinson Three-Saddle T-style bridge.

Elsewhere, whereas the original Space Ts had nickel fretwire, all of the new-and-improved iterations will also come equipped with 22 stainless steel frets.

Turns out, these suave new six-strings sound just as good as they look, having been put through their paces by blues guitar icon Josh Smith and Periphery wizard Misha Mansoor.

In a pair of posts, the two guitar gurus can be seen wielding the Champagne and Miami Blue models, respectively, using them to maximum effect as they make their way up and down the fretboard.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen a modern blues player go to town on one of Abasi’s space-age instruments – Gary Clark Jr. tried a Cheddar Space T on for size at a gig last year.

Unfortunately, the Abasi Concepts official website lists most of its new products as being out of stock. Not to worry, though, for there are still a number of Sapphire Red models, equipped with a Richlite fretboard, up for grabs.

These currently list for $3,499.

For more information, head over to Abasi Concepts.