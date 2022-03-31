Acorn Amplifiers unveils the Peavey Decade-inspired Solid State preamp pedal, based on Josh Homme's "secret weapon" amp

Atlantan effects pedal builder Acorn Amplifiers has unveiled the Solid State – an amp/preamp pedal inspired by the Peavey Decade practice amp, which was recently revealed to be the secret behind Josh Homme’s Queens of the Stone Age tone.

Since Homme dropped the unexpected gear bombshell while in conversation on Apple TV’s Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, a number of pedal builders have sought to put Peavey’s practice amp tones into a pedal – most notably Ten Years is a Decade, which built St. Vincent her own Peavey pedal.

Now, Acorn Amplifiers has thrown its hat into the Decade ring with its all-new Solid State, which is described as a “full circuit recreation” of the practice amp in pedal form.

In terms of specifics, the Solid State boasts the TDA series class-AB poweramp that was found in the original, which promises to provide “the most authentic recreation” of the amp on the market, from spanky cleans to ultra-dirty break-ups.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Acorn Amplifiers) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Acorn Amplifiers)

Acorn Amplifiers has attempted to be as faithful as possible to the original blueprint, right down to the aesthetics and controls. Like the Peavey Decade, there are five control knobs: two for Pre and Post gain stages and a three-band EQ comprising Low, Mid and High.

And, like its amp counterpart, the Solid State incorporates some suitable practice amp looks, including the silver panels that flank the faux mesh speaker cover.

Elsewhere, the Solid State has two output jacks for operating as either a standard preamp in your pedal chain or as a fully fledged 10-watt amp when plugged directly into a speaker cabinet. Both can also be used in tandem.

Acorn Amps has also sought to reimagine the original design by introducing two footswitchable tone modes that flick between Normal and Saturation voices – which are accessible via separate input jacks on the Peavey – as well as a toggle switch that sends the signal out either before or after the power amp circuit.

You can check out the Acorn Amps Solid State in action in the video above.

The Solid State is available to preorder now for $299, and will begin shipping in April.

For more information, visit Acorn Amps.