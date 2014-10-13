The Bangles to be Honored at 2015 She Rocks Awards

The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN) is thrilled to announce it will honor the Bangles as part of the 2015 She Rocks Awards. Recognizing women who stand out as role models in the music industry, the live awards event takes place on January 23, 2015, at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel during the NAMM Show.

Formed more than 30 years ago by guitarists Susanna Hoffs and Vicki Peterson and drummer Debbi Peterson in a Brentwood, California garage, the Bangles were the first all-female band to chart at Billboard's #1 for four weeks in a row. The band has been synonymous with hits like “Walk Like an Egyptian,” “Manic Monday,” “Hazy Shade of Winter,” “Eternal Flame” and many more.

Reunited in 1999, the Bangles will be featured in a special tribute during the event as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first major label release, All Over the Place. “The She Rocks Awards shines a light on unique women working in every facet of the music industry,” commented guitarist Vicki Peterson. “We’re really honored to be a part of this year’s event.”

The 2015 She Rocks Awards will be co-hosted by platinum-selling guitarist and solo artist Orianthi and the Women’s International Music Network founder and writer/editor Laura B. Whitmore. Now in its third year, the She Rocks Awards pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show.

Previous award recipients include female industry leaders such as Orianthi, Sheila E, Gaby Moreno, Malina Moye, Dinah Gretsch, Janie L. Hendrix, Mary Peavey, Tish Ciravolo and more. The event brings together industry professionals, music icons, artists, educators, fans and media to celebrate women in music.

The WiMN also recently announced it will honor saxophonist, singer and songwriter Mindi Abair as a 2015 She Rocks Award winner. One of the most dynamic and accomplished performers in music today, her latest album Wild Heart debuted at #1 on the Billboard Jazz and Contemporary Jazz chart. Abair was a featured saxophonist on the Late Show with David Letterman and American Idol, and has toured with rock legends Aerosmith. Additional award honorees will be announced soon.

The She Rocks Awards will take place on January 23, 2015 from 6:00pm to 8:30pm in the Pacific Ballroom at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 15. A NAMM badge is not required to attend the She Rocks Awards.

The She Rocks Awards would like to recognize media sponsors NewBay Media, and their publications Guitar World, Guitar Player, Acoustic Nation, Bass Player, Electronic Musician and Keyboard Magazine.

Find out more at sherocksawards.com.