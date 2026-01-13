“You guys are funny. Imagine playing Little Wing on a guitar that isn’t a Strat…” Following his departure from Suhr after 12 years, Mateus Asato sets the record straight on whether he's joining Fender

When Brazilian neo-soul virtuoso Mateus Asato parted ways with Suhr after 12 years of partnership and a host of signature guitars, many wondered whether Asato was in talks with another brand.

Now, the guitarist is clearing up any rumors and setting the record straight regarding whether there are any other guitar companies in the mix.

Just one week ago, the guitarist announced his departure from Suhr with a heartfelt social media post. “After 12 years of a very successful partnership, I’ve decided to part ways my professional relationship with Suhr Guitars,” Asato wrote. “My deepest gratitude to Mr. John, Kevin, Aura & Katelyn Suhr for everything you’ve done to me as a musician and person.

“A special thanks to David, Travis, Chris, Don, Justin – all the A&R people who always treat me the best way,” he continues. “Muito obrigado Felipe Raposo por ter sido a ponte que iniciou tudo isso [Many thanks to Felipe Raposo for having been the start of everything].

“And the biggest thanks to all Suhr employees who made this company so special and one of the greatest brands of history of this instrument I passionately love [sic]. History was made. I will never forget this journey we built. Much love always. God bless you all!”

A post shared by Mateus Asato (@mateusasato)

However, a recent social media video in which he plays Jimi Hendrix's Little Wing – on a Strat, naturally – set tongues wagging, with many commenters theorizing that Asato is set to join forces with Fender. On paper, this would make sense, considering his preference for Tele and Strat-style guitars, his stature in the guitar scene, as well as Fender’s recent shake up with the appointment of a new CEO.

"Could it be that @fender made a move and signed one of the best modern players around? (please say yes)," commented one fan.

To which Asato immediately responded, “You guys are funny. Imagine playing ‘Little Wing’ on a guitar that isn’t a Strat… Could work? Maybe.

“In my case, I just picked this strat because it fits the storytelling the most. Regarding this topic, I’m really chill. ‘Single’ & happy where I am at this point. Tchau tchau!”

He also reiterated [translated from Brazilian Portuguese], “Concerning this matter, I'm calm and waiting on God for guidance in whatever comes next.”

And while Asato hasn’t revealed whether he’s had any offers, he’s about to release his eagerly anticipated debut album in the coming weeks, and with NAMM 2026 just around the corner, you can rest assured we’re keeping our eyes peeled on any potential collaboration that might be announced...