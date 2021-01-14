Affordable Mariposa model headlines Sterling by Music Man's 2021 lineup

Sterling by Music Man has released its 2021 collection of electric guitars, which consists of a number of signature and artist-inspired models, chiefly the cut-price debut of Omar Rodriguez-Lopez's Mariposa.

Other guitars include two John Petrucci-inspired models and a six-string version of Jason Richardson's popular signature, in a number of eye-catching finishes.

All the new models are available now – read on to find out more…

Sterling by Music Man Mariposa

Image 1 of 2 Sterling by Music Man Mariposa in Imperial White (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Image 2 of 2 Sterling by Music Man Mariposa in Dorado Green (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Headlining the new releases is the Mariposa – an affordable version of the Ernie Ball Music Man original created in close collaboration with prog powerhouse Omar Rodriguez-Lopez.

The Mars Volta and At the Drive-In rocker previously collaborated with Ernie Ball to create a stunning signature model that was applauded for its exemplary build and superb feel. Now, the eye-catching guitar is available for a fraction of the price.

The attention-grabbing offset body is made out nyatoh, and features a roasted maple neck, rosewood fretboard, 12" radius and 25.5" scale length. A vintage-style tremolo and locking tuners also feature, for greater tuning stability.

The guitar also comes equipped with two custom artist humbuckers, which seek to emulate Omar's dynamic tone. These are wired up to a simplistic control layout consisting of individual pickup volume controls and a 3-way toggle pickup selector.

Made to make a statement and said to be one of the most innovative new models on the market, the Mariposa is comes in two bold finishes – Dorado Green and Imperial White finishes.

The Mariposa is available now, priced at just $549.

Sterling by Music Man 2021 Cutlass CT50

Image 1 of 6 Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT50 in Toluca Lake Blue (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Image 2 of 6 Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT50 in Dropped Copper (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Image 3 of 6 Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT50 in Vintage Cream (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Image 4 of 6 Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT50 in Rose Gold (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Image 5 of 6 Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT50 in Firemist Silver (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Image 6 of 6 Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT50 in Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Following up the Mariposa is the Cutlass CT50 – an upgraded version of the "modern player's classic guitar" that packs in a host of impressive features for under $500.

The all-new Cutlass features a roasted maple neck, poplar body, vintage-style tremolo, and either a roasted maple or rosewood fretboard.

Equipped with a 5-way switch and available in either an HSS or SSS configuration, the Cutlass is decked out with Sterling by Music Man-designed pickups that are made with tonal versatility in mind.

A 25.5" scale length and 12" radius caps off the Cutlass, which is available in a string of varied finishes – Toluca Lake Blue, Vintage Sunburst, Rose Gold, Dropped Copper, Firemist Silver and Vintage Cream.

Sterling by Music Man Jason Richardson 6-string

(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Sterling by Music Man has answered the prayers of those of you who wanted the seven-string John Richardson signature model available in a six-string version.

Offering the new six-stringer for the more traditional player, the newest iteration of the best-selling guitar is designed for Richardson's high-velocity playing and features a custom-contoured lower horn for easier fret access, dual humbucking pickups with coil-tap tone control, roasted maple neck, alder body and a dazzling popular burl veneer top.

Sterling by Music Man 2021 JP150DSM

(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

For 2021, Sterling by Music Man has kitted out the all-new John Petrucci-inspired JP150DSM with a spalted maple top and a number of other impressive features.

The guitar flashes an ebony fretboard, stainless-steel frets, roasted maple neck, modern tremolo, and DiMarzio LiquiFire and Crunch Lab pickups.

Custom JP inlays, locking tuners and a three-way toggle switch also feature.

The new model is available now in a bold Blood Orange Burst finish.

Sterling by Music Man 2021 Majesty MAJ200XQM

(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Last on the list is an updated version of the Majesty – another guitar inspired by prog phenom John Petrucci's playing.

Now available in a mesmerizing Cerulean Paradise finish, the Majesty comes equipped with an ebony fretboard, stainless-steel frets, and DiMarzio LiquiFire and Crunch Lab pickups.

Other specs include a mahogany body, 16" radius, 25.5" inch scale length, modern tremolo and locking tuners.

Head over to Sterling by Music Man for more info on all its new releases.