“They’re all little pieces”: AI-aided Eddie Van Halen solos could be a possibility, according to Alex Van Halen

The late guitarist's older brother says that he reached out to OpenAI about potentially analyzing “the patterns of how Edward would have played something” to help round out unfinished material

Back in September, Alex Van Halen, older brother of Eddie, revealed that there was quite a bit of unreleased material lying around that he and his late brother had recorded, in various stages of completion. He even shared a snippet of the last song he and Eddie ever worked on, appropriately named Unfinished.

Former Van Halen bass guitar slinger Michael Anthony echoed this in an interview earlier this year, saying that he hopes Eddie's son Wolfgang – a guitarist, songwriter, and singer in his own right – goes through the band's trove of unreleased material at some point himself.

