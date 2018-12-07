Alice in Chains, Greta Van Fleet, Ghost Among Grammy Nominees

The nominees for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards have been announced, with a slew of rock and metal acts, among them Greta Van Fleet, Alice in Chains and Ghost, being recognized in a number of categories.

Among the nominees and categories are:

Best Rock Performance:

The Fever 333, "Made an America"

Arctic Monkeys, "Four Out of Five"

Chris Cornell, "When Bad Does Good"

Halestorm, "Uncomfortable"

Greta Van Fleet, "Highway Tune"

Best Rock Song:

Ghost, "Rats"

Bring Me the Horizon, "MANTRA"

Greta Van Fleet, "Black Smoke Rising"

Twenty One Pilots, "Jumpsuit"

St. Vincent, "Masseducation"

Best Rock Album:

Alice in Chains, Rainier Fog

Ghost, Prequelle

Fall Out Boy, M A N I A

Weezer, Pacific Daydream

Greta Van Fleet, From the Fires

Best Metal Performance:

Deafheaven, "Honeycomb"

Between the Buried and Me, "Condemned to the Gallows"

High on Fire, "Electric Messiah"

Trivium, "Betrayer"

Underoath, "On My Teeth"

Best New Artist:

Greta Van Fleet

Luke Combs

H.E.R.

Chloe X Halle

Margo Price

Dua Lipa

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package:

Guns N' Roses, Appetite for Destruction (Locked N' Loaded) Box Set

Grateful Dead, Pacific Northwest '73-74': The Complete Recordings

The Decemberists, I'll Be Your Girl

"Weird Al" Yankovic, Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of "Weird Al" Yankovic

Johnny Nicholas, Too Many Bad Habits

The Grammys will take place in Los Angeles on February 10, and will air live on CBS. For more information, head over to Grammy.com.