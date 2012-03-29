All-Tube Vox AC4C1-BL Guitar Amplifier Available Now

Vox Amplification is now shipping the newest addition to its all-tube line, the AC4C1-BL, which recreates a rare vintage look from Vox's long amp history.

Dating to 1963, Vox offered optional custom colors. One of the more unique items of this era was the combination of a rich, blue vinyl matched to "domino-style" Tygon grille cloth, which serves as the inspiration for the new amps.

The Vox AC30 Top Boost sound has fascinated guitarists for 50-plus years. Capable of massive crunch or the clean, classic Vox "chime," this Top Boost tone is the essence of Vox's identity. The AC4C1-BL combo amp now delivers this signature sound in a portable, compact body. Gain control, Bass and Treble tone controls, and a Master Volume allow any player to easily recreate this historic sound.

Using a Class A, all-tube design, the AC4C1-BL provides a pair of 12AX7 preamp tubes, and relies on a single EL84 Power tube to deliver 4 Watts of power through a 10" Celestion VX 10 Speaker. Complementing the rich, blue vinyl and Tygon grille cloth, is an old-school "Bakelite-inspired" Vox handle.

The Vox AC4C1-BL Class A tube amp is now available, with a street price of $299.99

For more information, visit voxamps.com.