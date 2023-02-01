The Altar is a guitar and amp stand designed to keep your gear together

Spanish designer David Galvañ has launched the Altar – a neat solution for players who wish to store their electric guitar and amplifier together.

The Altar is essentially a guitar and amp stand in one. It uses the weight of a combo amp on its V-shaped legs to create a solid stand for the electric guitar, which can hang above it.

The guitar is secured using a traditional foam-covered hook for the headstock, which is paired with an adjustable backrest to ensure the guitar hangs conveniently level with the amp.

The height of the guitar hanger is adjustable and there are extra accessories available, including a pick tray (mountable on the stand) and a felt mat for organising pedals and desktop synths.

Galvañ reportedly first developed the design as part of his studies back in 2012, but it wasn’t until early 2022 – some 10 years later and well into his career as a product designer that he decided to try to make it a reality.

Three prototypes later and the designer is now appealing for backing for the final design via Kickstarter.

In addition, Galvañ has appealed for help in securing warehouse and shipping space in the US.

Perks for backers start with felt mats for pledges of €15 (approx. $16.30) and there’s a super early bird offer that gets you the stand tray for just over $50 (€48).

If you’re interested, head to the Altar Stands Kickstarter page (opens in new tab) for more information.