Guitarists, the Amazon Big Deal Days are all about accessories - here's 5 essential picks for you

Amazon's Big Deal Days event has arrived, and despite they're not being a huge amount of great deals on guitars, pedals, and amps, we've spotted more than a few major savings on guitar accessories. We've spotted deals from brands like Fender, D'Addario, Gator, and loads more, so if you want to stock up on essentials, now's the perfect time.

Playing guitar is about more than just having a great guitar, amplifier, and a super-organized pedalboard . Guitarists need many accessories to complement their playing experience, and being well stocked on such things not only streamlines your practice and performance, but can even enhance your playing itself.

Staying organized with your accessories, whether it’s strings, straps, guitar picks, cables, or anything else is just as important as practicing scales or tweaking your pedal settings. It will make your life measurably easier if you’re gigging and even if you’re not playing live at the moment, having these things boxed off will keep you ready to rock no matter what.

Fender Premium Picks: Was $19.99, now $11.99

Changing your guitar pick can have a marked effect on your playing, which makes Fender's Premium Pick Selection a great way to sample different styles and see how they affect your tone. An $8 reduction means you're getting each pick at just shy of $1 each, and the thin, medium, and thick gauges offer plenty of flexibility to cover a wide range of playing styles.

MXR Patch Cable: Was $30.99, now $11.29

Having a patch cable die on my pedalboard mid-set was one of the most traumatic experiences of my playing career and I learned an important lesson - don't cheap out on cables. This MXR 3-pack of patch cables has got a massive $19.70 discount at Amazon, making them a great way to stock up on these essentials for any guitarist who loves their guitar pedals.

D'Addario EJ16: Was $32.99, now $25.99

Guitarists are always having to stock up on strings, and Amazon is a great place to buy multi-packs for less. This 5-pack has got a $7 discount on Amazon, so you're getting a pack nearly free with this deal. D'Addario's EJ16 are the gold standard uncoated acoustic guitar strings and they've been used by guitarists all over the world for many years.

Gator Rok-It Multi Stand: Was $47.99, now $29.99

If you've got multiple guitars and you want somewhere to put them, the Gator Rok-It Multi Stand is a brilliant option. Gator is renowned in the music industry for its top-quality gear cases, and this stand carries that same excellent build quality. An $18 discount in the Amazon sale makes it a 38% reduction on the regular price, excellent value for your money.