Amazon Lightning Deal: Go Wireless For Less With Getaria's Rechargeable System For Guitarists

Prime Day 2019: If you've been thinking about ditching your guitar cables for a quality wireless system, now could be the perfect time. Amazon Prime Day guitar deals keep on coming and this rechargeable wireless system from Getaria has caught our attention.

With 32% off the original price, this is an absolute bargain for anyone wanting to explore the wireless world on a budget.

In the box you get an audio transmitter and receiver set designed for electronic music instruments. The system delivers a 2.4G uncompressed wireless transmission with a range of about 30 meters, while the built-in 1100mAh lithium battery can be charged by USB.



Up to six sets can be used at the same time, which is ideal if multiple band members are using them. What's more, the 180° rotatable 1/4" plug is perfect if you use guitars with multiple jack positions