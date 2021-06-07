Amazon Prime members can get up to 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited completely free

Prime Day may not officially be underway for a couple of weeks yet, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from kicking things off with an epic deal aimed at music lovers. Right now you can bag yourself a 3-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited completely free (it's 4 months if you're in the UK).

Over the last few years, Amazon Music has become one of the most popular music streaming services, offering 5 million more songs than Apple Music and 15 million more than Spotify! Of course, as you’d expect you get access to all this music completely ad-free, with unlimited offline downloads. When the trial period ends, it will only cost you $9.99/£7.99 per month to continue using Amazon Music Unlimited.

Get up to 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited free!

Get access to more music than you could ever listen to in your lifetime and pay nothing! Amazon Music Unlimited offers millions more songs than Apple Music or Spotify.View Deal

Not a Prime member? Well, you really are missing out. Not only will you gain access to this mega-deal, but you’ll also be eligible for many more great Prime Day guitar deals, as well as the ability to watch fantastic music-related films like Dave Grohl’s ‘What Drives Us’ or Riz Ahmed’s ‘Sound of Metal’ on Prime Video.

Got an Amazon Alexa device, like the awesome-sounding Echo Studio? You can control your music, ask for suggestions and create playlists using just your voice, too.