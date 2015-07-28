Andy Babiuk Announces 'Beatles Gear: The Ultimate Edition' Book

Andy Babiuk has announced Beatles Gear: The Ultimate Edition, an updated version of his classic 2001 study, Beatles Gear.

The new edition is twice the size of the original tome and features 625 additional photographs.

It is set for a November 10 release via Backbeat Books.

Among the new photographs in Beatles Gear: The Ultimate Edition are pics of John Lennon’s original 1962 J-160E Gibson acoustic guitar. Babiuk was instrumental in authenticating the guitar, which was lost for more than 50 years. The Gibson will be sold at auction in Beverly Hills, California, in early November.