Artist Series Guitar Announces Official Pennywise Guitar, The O.G.

Artist Series Guitar has announced the release of a limited-edition guitar inspired by Southern California punk rockers Pennywise.

The guitar, dubbed The O.G., will be available April 17 in a limited production of 500 guitars worldwide. The O.G., which was designed by the band, bears a black-and-white collage of Pennywise show flyers over the years.

“Pennywise have been one of the leading representatives of So Cal punk for the past 20 years. They wanted the guitar to shed light on that,” says Vijay Kumar, ASG founder. The O.G. is decked out in posters that date as far back as the '80s, when the band were just local heroes.

“It is a dream of mine come to life to be able to offer a piece of history with ASG for such an important band,” Kumar says.

Pennywise are gearing up for their 10th studio album, All or Nothing, which will be released May 1 via Epitaph Records. The album will mark the debut of Zoli Teglas (Ignite) on vocals after the departure of founding vocalist Jim Lindberg.

Get more info at artistseriesguitar.com and pennywisdom.com.