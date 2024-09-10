“Pays homage to vintage legends while infusing innovative features”: Ashdown’s mid-priced SX range looks to put a modern spin on classic tube amp tones

British amp firm Ashdown has announced its SX range – a new suite of tubes amps that is said to harmonize “classic elegance and modern innovation”.

Though widely renowned for its bass amps, the boutique builder has been reinforcing its guitar amp roster in recent weeks, having launched its Killer Tone collection of budget amps just a few days ago.

The SX series of classically styled valve amps “pays homage to vintage legends while infusing innovative features”, which the firm says makes them “cost-effective gems”.

There are three amps in the range split between five watt and 50 watt offerings. The former is available in both combo and head formats, while the latter is available exclusively as a head.

The SX-50H 50-watt head features a trio of ECC83 and two EL34 tubes, and offers a clean channel with dedicated bass and treble controls, as well as two drive channels that come equipped with separate gain dials. The five-watt models are single-channel only.

A three-band EQ is enhanced with the addition of a built-in digital reverb, which is present across all models. On the 50 watt head, master volume controls for the drive channels deliver a comprehensive level of control to their outputs, which Ashdown says can “effortlessly transition from sweet, smooth overdrive to roaring distortion”.

Connectivity is a key asset to the SX stable: an effects loop has been employed alongside the cab output options. The SX-50H takes this a step beyond with two recording out jacks – Live for keeping the speakers active, and Dead for silent recording. The SX-50H head also boasts footswitchable channels.

A rear panel switch, featured on all the amps in the SX range, allows players to toggle between “Stage” and “Studio” modes. The idea here is that Studio – which is also aimed for use at home – produces the same sounds at lower volumes without any tonal sacrifice.

The five-watt models are single channel amps, powered by sole ECC83 and EL84 valves, with a Celestion 12" 70/80 Loaded speaker present in the combo. A recording out socket has been filtered to simulate the response of a Celestion Alnico speaker, and comes stock with a digital reverb and series effects loop.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Ashdown) (Image credit: Ashdown) (Image credit: Ashdown) (Image credit: Ashdown) (Image credit: Ashdown) (Image credit: Ashdown) (Image credit: Ashdown)

There are three cabs to choose from, too, offering Celestion 70/80 speakers in 1x12", 2x12", and 4x12" formats. Naturally, the cabs have been tailored to match the SX amps, “delivering glorious all-valve tones night after night on stage or in the studio”.

The SX-5C ($729), SX-5H ($617), SX-50H ($839), and respective cabs (starting at $333) are available now.

Visit Ashdown for more information.