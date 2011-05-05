Attack! Attack! U.K. to Release ‘The Latest Fashion’ in June

Welsh rockers Attack! Attack! U.K. will be releasing their new album, The Latest Fashion, in the U.S. via Rock Ridge Music on June 21.

"It’s not about how tight your jeans are, how slick your hair is or how many tattoos you have,” says lead singer/guitarist Neil Starr. “It’s about the music, plain and simple.” The band, who has only performed in the U.S. once before (at SXSW in 2009), plans to unleash its live music experience on American audiences in support of the new album as well. Tour dates will be announced soon.

The 11 songs on The Latest Fashion blend melodies, surging riffs and shout-’em-out-loud choruses -- tunes that will rock out on the radio perfectly next to the Foo Fighters, Jimmy Eat World and Rise Against.

“Blood on my Hands” was inspired by Starr’s recent fatherhood. “It’s about responsibility and living up to your obligations,” says the singer. “Consider it a reminder that people count on you.”

Another standout track is the relentless rocker and first single, “Nemesis.” “Everyone has one,” Starr says. “I am my own worst enemy. If anyone’s going to bring me down, it’s me.”

The Latest Fashion was recorded in Cardiff, Wales, in the summer of 2010 with acclaimed produ cer Romesh Dodangoda (Motörhead, Funeral For A Friend, Bullet For My Valentine) at the helm. The sessions were relatively relaxed compared to the intense 10-day marathon that gave rise to the band’s 2008 self-titled debut, which was produced by their old friend and Lostprophets bassist Stuart Richardson.

Attack! Attack! U.K. is Neil Starr (lead vocals, guitar), Will Davies (bass), Ryan Day (guitar, vocals) and Mike Griffiths (drums).

For more info, visit attackattack.net.