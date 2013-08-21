Backbeat Books Publishes 'The Ibanez Electric Guitar Book: A Complete History of Ibanez Electric Guitars'

The Ibanez Electric Guitar Book from Backbeat Books tells the story of Ibanez's electric guitars, tracking the fortunes of this impressive brand from its origins to today.

The reader is hooked after first paragraph:

“How on earth were they going to sell all these mad-looking guitars? Would they prompt Ibanez’s final plunge into guitar-making oblivion?” We all know the story has a different ending, and Tony Bacon tells it in a fascinating and captivating fashion.

The Ibanez Electric Guitar Book leads us from the early years, through the decades and on to today, from the first cheap and basic models, to the copies of leading Gibson instruments, such as the Les Pauls, SGs, and Explorers, to Steve Vai’s impressive and spectacular JEM signature models in the late ‘80s, and on to the international success of Ibanez original designs.

Exclusive interviews with Vai, Joe Satriani, George Benson, Mick Thomson and others illustrate Ibanez’s leading role among guitarists of many styles, from metal to pop to jazz and alternative rock. The book hinges on the game-changing development of Vai’s JEM model and its important related design, the RG, and explains the intriguing ups and downs in the history of this great modern guitar brand.

The Ibanez Electric Guitar Book is a veritable treasure: a thoroughly researched story, exclusive interviews with some of the best guitar players of our time, and a useful reference section detailing production years and specifications of all Ibanez’s electric models. The amazing gallery showing virtually every Ibanez model ever made, as well as vintage posters and pictures of famous players makes this book a must-have for any guitar enthusiast.

About the Author: Tony Bacon (Bristol, England) writes about music, musicians, and musical instruments. He is a cofounder of Backbeat UK and Jawbone Press. His many best-selling books include Million Dollar Les Paul, Totally Guitar, London Live and The Ultimate Guitar Book.

$24.99 (US) Inventory #HL 00333185, ISBN: 9781617134531

Width: 8.5", length: 11.0," Paperback with color and black/white photos throughout

Available at amazon.com.