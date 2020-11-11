Balaguer teams up with The Acacia Strain's Devin Shidaker for the Tartarus DS7 7-string and DS8 8-string

Balaguer Guitars has teamed up with The Acacia Strain's Devin Shidaker to announce the Tartarus DS7 and DS8.

Seven- and eight-string guitars respectively, the DS7 and DS8 are new takes on the company's existing Tartarus electric guitar model, which launched around Halloween last year.

The collaboration arose when Shidaker designed a version of the guitar using Balaguer's online guitar builder and sent it to the brand's President and Head Luthier Joe Balaguer, who was fully on board with realizing the design. It just so happened the Acacia Strain guitarist was in the market for a new signature guitar at the time...

The DS7 boasts a mahogany body with a flame maple top and Grayburst finish, a five-piece roasted maple and walnut bolt-on neck with a Balaguer thin-D neck profile, 24-fret ebony fingerboard and 26.5" scale length.

Electronics come by way of a single Guitarmony Cauterizer humbucker – Shidaker's signature model – which can be controlled via a single black volume speed knob.

Other features include cream pearloid block inlays – with The Acacia Strain's logo on the first fret – a Hipshot IBBY hardtail bridge and locking tuners.

The DS8 sports almost the exact same feature set as the DS7, but it's naturally configured for an 8-string setup, with a slightly longer 27" scale length. This model also dons a purple Nightmareburst finish.

The Tartarus DS7 and DS8 are available now for pre-order for $1,599 and $1,750, respectively. For more information, head to Balaguer.