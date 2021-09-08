Barenaked Ladies' Ed Robertson has teamed up with Geddy Lee for a "super-secret" project

Rush bass guitar icon Geddy Lee may have been busy lately getting his teacher's hat on, but that doesn't mean he's lost his appetite for writing new music.

Aside from potentially working on material with fellow Rush alum Alex Lifeson (though, in light of Rush drummer Neil Peart's death in 2020, whatever they make won't be under the Rush name), Lee has also apparently teamed up with Barenaked Ladies frontman Ed Robertson for a "super-secret" project.

Speaking to Classic Rock magazine, Robertson discussed the bond he shares with Lee, before revealing that he's working with the Rush low-end master on something that he "can't talk about."

"Geddy is somewhere between my surrogate father and imaginary big brother," Robertson told Classic Rock. "I love him so much. I was in the studio with him yesterday for a super-secret project that I can’t talk about."

Though they've made their names with very different shades of rock music, Lee and Robertson have long been pals. Lee inducted the Barenaked Ladies into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame in 2018, and also lent the band some gear for the recording of their most recent album, 2021's Detour de Force.

"When it came time to make this record [Detour de Force], we discussed using Taurus pedals, and were like: 'Where are we going to find those?' Jim [Creeggan, bass] said: 'Could we ask Geddy?'" Robertson told Classic Rock.

"It wasn’t just another instrument laying around in the studio. 'There’s my guitar, there’s Jim’s bass and there’s Geddy’s Taurus pedals.' They’re like sacred objects [laughs]."

If we had a million dollars, we'd bet that whatever music Lee ends up making with his fellow Canadian rocker will be worth a listen...