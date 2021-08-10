Les Claypool has been taking bass lessons from Rush's Geddy Lee

Funk metal stalwarts Primus are gearing up for their long-delayed Rush tribute tour – A Tribute To Kings – in which they'll play a whopping 45 shows across the US over a two-and-a-half month period.

And in an effort to dust off the metaphorical cobwebs post-pandemic, frontman Les Claypool has revealed he recently received a bass lesson from legendary Rush bassist Geddy Lee.

In a new photo posted to Claypool's Instagram account, the Primus man is seen next to the prog-rock pioneer – both with bass guitars in hand – alongside the caption: “Learning from the master...”

Originally scheduled for 2020, Primus's A Tribute To Kings tour is set to commence tonight (August 10) in Boise, ID, wrapping up in Phoenix, AZ on October 25. It will see the band perform a set of their own material as well as Rush's platinum-certified 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety.

“Finally, the clouds are parting, the planets are aligning, the dough is rising... whatever metaphor floats your proverbial boat, Primus is going on tour again,” reads a statement from Claypool.

“We were poised and ready for a massive, bent-rock extravaganza when the gremlins of Covid came and yanked the rug out from under us all. I personally have been climbing the walls like a shit-house rat and, after my first season off in 30-some-odd years, I'm very anxious and excited to stand in front of the microphone with my four-string piece of furniture and belt out some girthy ditties to sweaty throngs of punters.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Claypool detailed conversing with Lee prior to the tour coming to fruition, saying the Rush bassist was “excited about the notion”.

“He thought it was a great idea,” he says. “You know, we go way back with those guys, so I think it made him feel good that it was going to be us that was going to do this thing. But I don't know, you'd have to ask him. I can't put words in his mouth, but he seemed excited about it.”

For tickets to A Tribute To Kings, head to Primus's official website.