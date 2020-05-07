Bathe your sound in classic delay at a discount with this awesome deal on Ibanez's ES2 Echo Shifter

Looking to add some classic, warm analog delay tones to your pedalboard? Looking to sow sonic chaos with some outrageous, otherworldly, there's-no-way-that's-a-guitar sounds? If you would like to check either of those boxes, then we've got the pedal for you.

The Ibanez ES2 Echo Shifter delay pedal, with its three delay controls - feedback, mix and a delay-time slider - and oscillation and modulation switches, is the perfect delay unit for guitarists in the strict traditionalist or ruckus-maker mold.

Now, thanks to the recent introduction of the pedal's successor, the ES3 Echo Shifter, the ES2 may be subject to some incredibly enticing discounts from dealers and retailers. Today, it seems like we've found the first of them.

Thanks to ProAudioStar, right now, the ES2 can be had for just $119.99, a full $30 off its usual $149.99 price.

So point your browser on over to ProAudioStar to grab this versatile, dependable, ultra-high-quality pedal at this sweet price while the iron's still hot!