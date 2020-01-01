NAMM 2020: Ibanez debuts mini Tremolo and Flanger pedals and revives the Echo Shifter

NAMM 2020: Not content with dishing out a wealth of gorgeous AZ and RG electrics, plus a host of revamped acoustics, Ibanez has also dropped a trio of new pedals - four if you count the already-announced reissue of John Frusciante’s favorite wah, the WH10.

This latest batch of releases includes two new mini pedals - the Flanger Mini and Tremolo Mini - plus the return of the Echo Shifter delay.

Flanger Mini

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The Flanger Mini’s yellow finish is an obvious reference to the classic 9 Series FL9, but does away with the delay time control, instead focusing on width (now called depth), speed and regen.

Ibanez’s existing Chorus Mini features an analog BBD circuit, so fingers crossed the Flanger follows suit.

Tremolo Mini

(Image credit: Ibanez)

There wasn’t a tremolo pedal in the 9 Series line-up, so it’s not clear whether the Tremolo Mini is based on an existing pedal - potentially the Soundtank Tremolo - or features a new circuit entirely, but it’s packing wave, depth and speed controls, plus a handy internal level trimpot to prevent perceived volume loss with higher depth settings.

ES3 Echo Shifter

(Image credit: Ibanez)

Finally, we’re thrilled to see the underrated Echo Shifter return in a new ES3 guise. This latest version of the delay pedal boasts both analog and digital delays (40ms-600ms times for analog, 40ms-1500ms for digital).

Another crucial tweak to the format includes the ability to induce self-oscillation via the tap tempo footswitch - hold it down, and the repeats will take off, with pitch manipulation made easy via the delay time slider.

Otherwise, the pedal features the same switchable modulation effect, as well as mix, depth, feedback and speed controls.

All three pedals are available later this year, with price tags TBC. See Ibanez for more info.