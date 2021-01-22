Behringer unveils a trio of new practice amps with Virtual Tube Circuit technology

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Behringer has introduced three new HA practice amps for 2021, available in 10, 20 and 40-watt incarnations.

The super-compact, ultra-portable HA-10G is joined by the HA-20R and heavy-hitting HA-40R. Said to be suitable for beginners and seasoned players alike, the new amps aim to be the perfect at-home recording and practice combos, according to Behringer.

Sporting a sleek black and silver colorway, each Behringer combo boasts two fully featured independent channels and a three-band EQ in a bid to span tones from sparkling cleans to high-gain overdrives.

The amps also feature the company's "revolutionary" Virtual Tube Circuit technology, which promises to reproduce a genuine tube-like tone, touch and feel.

Behind the scenes, a custom six, eight or 10-inch Bugera speaker – depending on model – aims to provide a vintage voice.

As an added bonus, the three amps are equipped with an auxiliary input and headphone output with integrated speaker simulator.

Exclusive to the 20 and 40-watt amps is a real spring reverb, which can be rolled in using an adjustable control level. A dedicated line out with integrated speaker simulation also features, meaning the amp retains its tone when plugged directly into the PA.

Finally, the 40-watt amp flaunts an eight-ohm speaker output for connecting to external cabinets.

Unfortunately, the most enticing part of any Behringer product – the price – has yet to be revealed. But you can get more info for now at Behringer.com.

Recently, Behringer secured a "super partnership" with Sweetwater, which has resulted in its pedals now being sold for $19 each.