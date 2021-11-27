You can still bag an ultra-cheap Behringer effects pedal for even less in this extended Cyber Weekend deal

Though Black Friday itself has come and gone, we here at Guitar World have been trawling the internet for any lingering Black Friday guitar deals that will carry you over to Cyber Monday, and we’re delighted to report Sweetwater is still offering up to $16 off two already-cheap Behringer effects pedals.

Unsurprisingly, the initial deal proved immensely popular – the Ultra Tremolo listed earlier has completely sold out – so we urge you to act swiftly if you don’t want to miss out on the ludicrous offer, which gives you the opportunity to bag a Behringer Super Fuzz or Vintage Delay for just $18.

To put it bluntly, you will not find a cheaper delay pedal or fuzz pedal this Cyber Weekend, and we really can’t stress enough just how quickly we expect these last few items to go. We also can’t stress enough just how good these pedals are at this price point. In fact, both the Vintage Delay and Super Fuzz are included in our prestigious list of best beginner effects pedals.

There really is no time to waste.

Behringer SF300 Super Fuzz: Behringer SF300 Super Fuzz: $25, now $18.99

Recreate some of the iconic fuzz tones you know and love with the Behringer SF300, and do it without breaking the bank! With a 2-band EQ, Gain and Level controls, and featuring three different fuzz modes, this SF300 is cheap and versatile. Housed in a plastic enclosure, for under $20 we can’t complain.

Behringer VD400 Vintage Delay: $25 Behringer VD400 Vintage Delay: $25 , $18.99

The VD400 is a hidden gem from Behringer. Offering everything from old-school analog sounds to modern, trailing ambience, the VD400 is a brilliant delay pedal for anyone working on a small budget. It even has a direct output on board, in case you want to split your effected and dry signal down different paths. Get $6.01 off while stocks last.

Behringer is one of the biggest names in the world of music tech. Their mixing desks, studio hardware and synths are highly regarded as some of the best budget-friendly products on the market. With some of their guitar effects pedals becoming cult classics – and others having been inspired by other brands’ iconic pedals – Behringer’s effects are certainly worth a look-in this Cyber Weekend.