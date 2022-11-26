Need new guitar strings? These are the best Cyber Weekend deals right now

While guitar strings are from from the sexiest category in our voluminous collection of Black Friday guitar deals, they may be the most practical.

Holiday season or not, not everyone's ready to drop big bucks on a new electric guitar or acoustic guitar, or even a nice guitar amp. But, chances are good that most guitarists have a few bucks to spare on a new set of electric or acoustic guitar strings to keep their beloved axe(s) playing fast and smooth.

Even if you recently swapped out your strings, having a spare set (or a few) is always good for piece of mind. After all, those high E strings don't care one bit if you're practicing in your bedroom or in the middle of your big solo spot onstage...

Looking to snap up a new set of strings at a wallet-friendly discount? You've come to the right place. Scroll on down to see the best Cyber Weekend guitar string deals right now.

Today's best Cyber Weekend electric guitar string deals

(opens in new tab) Ernie Ball guitar strings: up to 16% off (opens in new tab)

Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on guitar strings, and Amazon is currently offering up to 16% off a range of Ernie Ball electric and acoustic string sets. Ernie Ball guitar strings are the stuff of legend, and are the go-to strings for many of the best players on the planet. Of course, immense tone and flawless durability are a given, so it's worth purchasing a set or two while stocks last.

(opens in new tab) PRS Signature Electric 3-pack: $6 bundle saving (opens in new tab)

Made with a reformulated nickel alloy and a specially soldered, especially break-resistant ball end, PRS's electric strings are as immaculately constructed as the PRS guitars they're meant to be strung onto. Now, at Sweetwater, you can save $6 on a 3-pack of the company's electric strings.

(opens in new tab) D'Addario XL .11-.50 set: 15% off at Guitar Center (opens in new tab)

D'Addario's XL Nickel Wound sets of electric strings are really the perfect 'everyday' sets. Reliable, great-sounding and affordable already, XL Nickel Wound sets such as this .11-.50 set can now be snapped up for 15 percent off with the code friday15 at Guitar Center. You'll just need to make a qualifying purchase of $199 or more.

(opens in new tab) Fender Classic Core .009-.042 set: $6 off at Sweetwater (opens in new tab)

Designed with round core wire instead of the more modern hexagonal type, these light strings are designed to be perfect for classic rock 'n' roll, and big, attitude-filled bends. Now, the set can be acquired with a $6 discount via Sweetwater.

Today's best Cyber Weekend acoustic guitar string deals

(opens in new tab) Martin Authentic Acoustic string sets: $2 off (opens in new tab)

With fantastic tuning stability and corrosion resistance, Martin's Authentic Acoustic Superior Performance string sets are truly worthy of being placed on the beautifully constructed guitars Martin produces. More affordable than you would think, these sets are now even cheaper for Cyber Weekend with discounts at Sweetwater.

(opens in new tab) GHS Doyle Dykes Signature Acoustic strings: 15% off (opens in new tab)

Made from an alloy of copper, tin and phosphor wound over a hex core, the signature string set from master acoustic guitarist Doyle Dykes is designed to produce resonant, bright tone. Now, the set can be bought for 15% off with the code friday15 at Guitar Center, with a qualifying purchase of $199 or more.