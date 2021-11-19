Reverb announces the best-selling guitar amps of 2021

As part of its comprehensive end-of-year sales roundup, Reverb.com has revealed the best-selling guitar amps of 2021.

After announcing the most successful electric guitars and highest-selling effects pedals of the year, the online guitar gear retailer has now turned its attention to the amp division, which throws up a number of surprising results.

Modelers were certainly on the agenda for consumers throughout 2021, with Fender’s best-selling full-sized guitar amp – once the Blues Junior, which reigned supreme in 2017, 2018 and 2019 – this year arriving in the form of the 10th-place Tone Master Deluxe Reverb.

At the upper end of the table, even more modelers can be spotted. Owing to both the nature of the pandemic and the increasing quality of new modeling amps – sound, size and weight – the top 10 is littered with non-tube amps, including the Boss Katana MKII and Yamaha THR10II.

It's likely that the pandemic has been responsible for the emergence of such a trend. Over the past 24 months or so, the demand for electric guitars has rapidly increased, with Fender reporting 16 million people picked up the instrument for the first time.

Image 1 of 5 Fender Mustang Micro (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 5 Boss Katana MKII (Image credit: Boss) Image 3 of 5 Positive Grid Spark 40 (Image credit: Positive Grid) Image 4 of 5 Orange MT20 Micro Terror (Image credit: Orange) Image 5 of 5 Yamaha THR10II (Image credit: Yamaha)

Naturally, the increase in demand for guitars translates to an increase in demand for guitar amps, with versatile modeler amps offering beginner guitarists a wealth of tones to experiment with.

Likewise, it's probable that many have sought out practice-friendly modeling amps due to the prevalence of at-home playing sessions, which were forced upon players by national lockdowns.

The top spot, however, goes to the Fender Mustang Micro – a new release for 2021 that boasts 12 effects and 12 amp emulations. Boss’s solid-state Katana MKII claims second spot, closely followed by Positive Grid’s innovative Spark.

Two Orange amps – Micro Dark and MT20 Micro Terror – round up the top five, with Yamaha’s THR10II and THR30II in close proximity, occupying sixth and seventh. The top 10 is completed by the Vox AC15C1, Orange Crush CR35RT and the Fender Tone Master Deluxe Reverb.

Image 1 of 4 Vox AC15C1 (Image credit: Vox) Image 2 of 4 Boss Waza Air (Image credit: Boss) Image 3 of 4 Fender Tone Master Deluxe Reverb (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 4 Kemper Amps Profiler Stage (Image credit: Kemper)

Fender’s first tube amp – the ‘65 Reissue Deluxe Reverb – takes up position in 11th, with the brand’s Rumble 100 tied for 12th spot with the Boss KTN-Mini.

Boss’s Waza Air headphone amp has certainly made an impression, and sensationally beats the once-dominant Fender Blues Junior III to 13th spot. The Marshall DSL20HR, Fender Champion 20, Orange Terror Stamp 20 and Fender Rumble 40 V3 follow suit, solidifying the hypothesis that, for this year at least, tube amps are not as popular as they once were.

Kemper’s Profiler Stage unit weighs in at nineteenth, and manages to miss out on last spot, which goes to the Marshall Studio Vintage SV20H MKII – only the brand’s second product to be included in the list.

See below to check out the full rankings.

Fender Mustang Micro Boss Katana MKII Positive Grid Spark 40 Orange Micro Dark Orange MT20 Micro Terror Yamaha THR10II Yamaha THR30II Vox AC15C1 Orange Crush CR35RT Fender Tone Master Deluxe Reverb Fender '65 Reissue Deluxe Reverb Fender Rumble 100 / Boss KTN-Mini Boss Waza Air Fender Blues Junior III Marshall DSL20HR Fender Champion 20 Orange Terror Stamp 20 Fender Rumble 40 V3 Kemper Amps Profiler Stage Marshall Studio Vintage SV20H MKII

