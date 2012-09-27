Between the Buried and Me Release "Astral Body" Music Video

Progressive metal band Between the Buried and Me have just premiered a new video for "Astral Body." Watch the Wes Richardson-directed clip below.

"Astral Body" is taken from the band's upcoming album, The Parallax II: Future Sequence, which follows last year's widely acclaimed EP, The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues (Buy on iTunes).

"The two main characters of the story take on a journey through space and time with the unenviable task of having to cure the flaws of humanity by any means necessary," says guitarist Paul Waggoner. "While the EP served mostly as an introduction to the characters, Future Sequence contains the action of the story. The lyrics are written in the stream of consciousness style, which really helps to capture the perspective and emotion of the characters. We really enjoyed the challenge of writing this record, and I think we were all pleasantly surprised with how well the music and lyrics jived with one another. I couldn't be happier with how Future Sequence turned out."

