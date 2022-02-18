A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel shares teaser clip for new solo single, Poison Flowers

Billy Howerdel, the guitarist and songwriter behind A Perfect Circle, is trailing a new solo single, Poison Flowers, due to arrive on March 4.

While the dark and suitably brooding trailer for Poison Flowers does not reveal much, in an accompanying statement Howerdel says that there is a full solo album on the way.

“This new album was birthed while on tour with A Perfect Circle,” says Howerdel of the record. “A weird blend of confidence, vulnerability and mortality urgently compelled me to write a letter of sorts in the form of an album.”

It is, as press releases go, one of the better explanations for making a record. Notably, the new project is presented under Howerdel’s own name, distinguishing it from his 2008 solo campaign under the moniker Ashes Divide. The subsequent album, Keep Telling Myself It's Alright is considered to have been unfairly overlooked by many Howerdel fans.

Howerdel has also announced his first show for the project will take place on February 23 at #Happens in Las Vegas, NV. The debut gig will feature an impressive backing band of longterm collaborator Josh Freese (Danny Elfman, Rob Zombie, etc.), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), Kaela Sinclair (M83), and Kevin Maher (Fake Shark).

Poison Flowers is available to pre-save ahead of its release on March 4.