BishopSound unveils super-affordable full-range, flat-response speakers

UK-based audio company BishopSound has unveiled two affordable new FRFR speakers, the Orion 8 and Orion 12.

The 300W Orion 8 comes in a trapezoidal form factor weighing a modest 9kg, and includes TWS (True Wireless Stereo) Bluetooth connectivity, enabling guitarists to wirelessly play along to any track via their Bluetooth-equipped streaming/playback device of choice.

The 400W Orion 12 features the same Bluetooth functionality, and also includes a separate USB input and full five-band EQ, for increased flexibility of tone.

Both the Orion 8 and the Orion 12 come with a 35mm pole mount and can be used in a variety of positions, including on their side in floor monitor mode. They also offer twin channels, with both mic and line inputs available.

The Orion 8 and Orion 12 are available now for £179.99 and £199.99 (approx $227 and $252), respectively. At that price point, that makes BishopSound's offering a serious competitor to Harley Benton and HeadRush's budget FRFR cabs.

For more information, head to BishopSound.