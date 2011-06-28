Black Country Communion Shows Being Filmed for Blu-Ray DVD Release

In a post on his Twitter account, Black Country Communion bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes revealed some of the shows on the band's current tour are being professionally filmed for a future Blu-Ray release.

The live DVD set is expected to be released in October.

For those unfamiliar, Black Country Communion is a supergroup featuring the talents of bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes, blues rock guitarist/vocalist Joe Bonamassa, drummer Jason Bonham and keyboardist Derek Sherinian.

Black Country Communion released their second album, simple titled 2, on June 14.