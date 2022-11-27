We gave Blackstar’s Dept. 10 overdrive and distortion pedals 5 star reviews – and they’re both currently $100 off in this mega Cyber Monday sale

Though Cyber Weekend guitar deals are making their way online, there are still plenty of left-over Black Friday guitar deals that will help you save big money on some high-end guitar gear.

In the pedal department, Guitar Center is still offering $100 off two tube-loaded Blackstar Dept. 10 pedals (opens in new tab) – the Dual Valve Drive and Distortion – meaning both can be acquired for $199 each.

There’s a reason we’re giddy about this deal. When we reviewed them earlier this year, both the overdrive pedal and distortion pedal received five stars each. Indeed, the only fault we found was a technicality: you will need a suitable pedalboard power supply to run them.

However, few overdrive and distortion pedals can match the sheer sonic quality and tonal versatility of Blackstar’s Dual Valve Drive and Distortion units.

Both come loaded with ECC83 triodes and run at 200V internally, meaning they do a remarkable job of delivering authentic tube amp tones straight to your pedalboard. Likewise, both pedals feature two separate channels, four clean and four distortion/overdrive voices, all the tone tweaking parameters you'd need – including a neat ISF control – and compatibility with Blackstar's Cab Rig.

What we’re trying to say is, these pedals can do just about anything you’d want an overdrive or distortion pedal to do and more, and are quite simply some of the best money can buy right now.

These two five-star gain machines can be acquired for $199 off over at Guitar Center right now (opens in new tab), but make sure you’re quick: both deals will end as soon as Cyber Monday ends.

(opens in new tab) Blackstar Dept. 10 Dual Valve Drive: was $299 , now $199 (opens in new tab)

Two channels? Check. A comprehensive control set? Check. Cab Rig compatibility? You betcha. This might just be the most advanced overdrive pedal out there, boasting an ECC83 triode valve that helps deliver genuine tube-amp tones and feel. There's too much to shout about in such a short paragraph, but this five-star unit has got four voices, a USB connection and runs at 200V internally for supreme sounds. It's $100 off at Guitar Center right now.