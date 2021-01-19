Blackstar gives its Studio 10 6L6 a Surf Green makeover

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

It just wouldn’t be NAMM season without a Blackstar special edition, and this year’s is a doozy, as the British guitar amp co decks its Studio 10 6L6 combo out with rather dashing new Surf Green livery.

As well as the fresh tolex, the 10-watt Classic A combo also gets a basketweave grille, cream chicken-head knobs, a tan handle and white piping.

Other than that, this special-edition is spec’d as per the regular Studio 10 6L6 – it’s voiced towards classic American clean tones, with the added option of a footswitchable boost, as well as an emulated output and series effects loop.

(Image credit: Blackstar Amps)

A sole 6L6 power tube is onboard, while the amp is fitted with a Celestion Seventy-80 1x12” speaker, and comes with a one-button footswitch.

The Blackstar Studio 10 6L6 is available now for $599 – the very same price as the regular 6L6 edition.

See Blackstar Amps for more info on the Studio 10 lineup.