“Sets a new benchmark for guitar amp plugin performance”: Blackstar and Jared James Nichols blur boundary between physical and digital amp releases with ground-breaking signature amp and plugin launch

Blackstar has teamed up with Jared James Nichols for a ground-breaking product launch that sees the simultaneous release of a new signature guitar amp head and corresponding plugin.

It's a significant move from the British amp builder, with the firm writing in a statement, “We believe we are the first brand to launch both an artist’s signature hardware and software product on the same day.”

Now, Laney did something similar earlier this year by dropping its BCC Ironheart tube amps and a matching plugin on the same day, but, unlike Blackstar's new JJN collection, those weren't artist models – meaning this particular launch is the first of its kind.

As well as blurring the boundaries between its physical and digital product lines with this new signature launch, Blackstar's new offerings also promise to set “a new benchmark for guitar amp plugin performance in the live and studio and recording worlds”.

Both the new JJN 50 amp head and matching plugin were crafted by the R&D team behind Blackstar's Artisan, ID:Core, and St. James ranges, and further augmented by the blues rock guitarist’s sonic requests.

The “state-of-the-art, low-latency plugin” delivers all the tonal power of the real thing in a digital format, and comes stacked with pre- and post-effects pedals aimed at mirroring Nichols' on-stage pedalboard.

On the pre-effects side, users will find a “transparent, smooth, and warm” overdrive, a distortion with “a creamy-mid boost”, and an OctoFuzz.

They weave into a two-channel amp that looks to provide “vintage clean tones” and “bluesy mid-gain” flavors in equal measure. The plugin has been designed to stand as a direct copy of the amp proper.

(Image credit: Blackstar)

Nichols-driven changes include an extended top-end, while his two signature 4x12 and 2x12 cabs combine Celestion G12T-75 and Celestion Zephyr speakers.

In addition, there are two switches – one for Nichols' custom Blues Power boost circuit, and a second for switching between 50 watts of power and an alternative SAG stage.

The plugin also comes with CabRig, Blackstar’s next-generation IR-based DSP speaker simulator. Seven Blackstar cabs and six industry-standard mics can be found lurking within, allowing for scrupulous tone tweaking.

Two of Nichols’ signature cabs – the JJN 412 and JJN 212 VOC – are exclusive to the plugin.

(Image credit: Blackstar)

There are also a suite of post-effects pedals on tap, including a versatile tape delay, a swirling and psychedelic Vibe pedal for chorus and vibrato, a rotary speaker emulator, and two studio reverb IRs.

Beyond that, there's an emulation of an analog EQ with four semi-parametric EQ bands, Low Cut and High Cut options, and an individual band bypass.

“I first plugged into a Blackstar amp in 2010, and I knew immediately it was the sound I’d been chasing,” says Nichols. “Fast forward 14 years, and I’ve developed my entire sonic identity with Blackstar. The JJN 50 is the culmination of that journey – a powerhouse amp that delivers everything I need on stage and in the studio.

“We put heart and soul into this,” he continues, “and I’m beyond stoked for you to experience it. It’s built to inspire, empower, and take you on your own musical journey.”

Jared James Nichols’ JJN 50 head will be available for $1,399, while its matching plugin will set you back $129.

Head to Blackstar to learn more.