Blackstar partners with Carmen Vandenberg on versatile CV30 signature amp

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Blackstar has already had a busy January, with the ID:Core V3 and Surf Green Studio 10 6L6 among its new releases, but its latest announcement is the most exciting yet: a collaboration with Jeff Beck and Bones UK guitarist Carmen Vandenberg on an all-new signature guitar amp, the CV30.

The 30W 1x12 combo is based around a 6L6 power section, and designed to span everything from pristine cleans to industrial drive, all while fusing US dynamic range with British Class A chime.

(Image credit: Blackstar Amps)

To this end, Vandenberg has spec’d clean and overdrive channels, each with two voices: American Clean and British Clean; and Classic Overdrive and Modern Overdrive.

Despite that versatility, simplicity is the name of the game here: the clean channel is designed to function as a pedal platform, with just volume and tone controls, while switching to overdrive yields bass, middle and treble knobs, in addition to Blackstar’s trademark ISF control.

Other features include dark and light reverb options, a speaker-emulated line output, series effects loop, and Celestion V-Type speaker.

(Image credit: Blackstar Amps)

Just 100 CV30 amps will be built, and come with a certificate hand-signed by Vandenberg.

The Blackstar CV30 Carmen Vandenberg signature combo is available later this year for $999, including a two-way footswitch.

Head over to Blackstar Amps for more info.