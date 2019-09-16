BluGuitar just dropped a metal-focused pedalboard amp, and it could be a game-changer

German guitarist and amp designer Thomas Blug is the man behind one of the world’s best pedalboard guitar amps, the BluGuitar Amp1, and now he’s combined that expertise with crushing metal tones - enter the Amp1 Iridium Edition.

Voiced to deliver uncompromising metal tones, the 100W Amp1 Iridium Edition boasts three Nanotube-enhanced overdrive channels: Modern, for enhanced string separation; Classic, with increased mid content; Vintage, for tight, ‘woody’ tones, even with low tunings.

Each channel can be comprehensively tweaked via a wide-ranging tone control, which adjusts the midrange quality, while there’s also a high-headroom clean channel.

Other features include an onboard boost and noise gate, plus a recording output with analog speaker sim.

The tones is the demo video above sound pretty damn impressive, we have to say. If the sounds stack up in real life, this could be one of the best amps for metal on the market.

The Amp1 Iridium Edition is available from November 1 for $849 - see BluGuitar for more.