Boss debuts new-and-improved travel amp, the Cube Street II

Boss has expanded its range of compact travel guitar amps with the release of the Cube Street II – an updated, rebranded version of the original Roland Cube Street.

The original was arguably a busker’s best friend due to its lightweight frame and battery-powered operation, with the latest iteration of the popular Cube amp receiving an impressive aesthetic, electronic and tonal makeover for 2021.

Aside from the new Boss branding emblazoned on the front, the most notable changes include a newly designed ABS injection-molded cabinet construction, which makes it even lighter than its predecessors, and an increased output power, providing 10 total watts of battery-powered stereo sound.

As well as promising to cut through the bustling noise buskers often face when set up on the streets, the Cube Street II also boasts an Eco mode – a function that reduces power draw and extends battery life when less volume is required.

In practice, the plug-and-play amp has two channels – a Mic/Instrument channel with a combo XLR jack, and a Guitar/Mic channel with 1/4" input – which are compatible with a variety of electronic instruments.

Again, a variety of amp types are available, including Crunch, Lead and Acoustic Sim for electric guitars, and Normal, Bright and Wide for acoustic guitars. A three-band EQ comprising Bass, Middle and Treble knobs works alongside Gain and Volume controls for a plug-in-and-play tone sculpting experience.

Guitar players will also be particularly interested in the modest effects catalog, which includes Chorus, Delay and Reverb, and the onboard looper function, which boasts up to 45 seconds of recording time for more stripped-back instrumental setups.

Another neat control is the Harmony knob. Found on a string of other Boss amps, the function creates vocal harmonies based on either the chords being played or a preset key.

Made with the modern performer in mind, the Cube Street II also features an i-Cube link and USB port, both of which can be used to send the amp’s audio to video, livestreaming platforms or music production apps for seamless recordings.

As an optional extra, users can get hold of a Bluetooth Audio MIDI Dual Adaptor, which connects the Cube Street II to a smartphone or tablet. This wireless connection grants access to a slew of neat features, such as effects editing, battery level monitoring, music streaming and more.

Boss is keen to stress its newest amp is not just for buskers, and claims it would be a suitable sidepiece for any player who wishes to take their playing, or practicing, one the road with them. Given its lightweight-yet-impressively-feature-packed nature, it might not be too bold a claim.

The Boss Cube Street II is available later in July for $349, while the Bluetooth Audio MIDI Dual Adaptor will list for $49.

For more information, head over to Boss.